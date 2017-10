Teen Mom starwalked the runway at Los Angeles Fashion Week on Saturday. She showed off her butt in a thong-style silver onesie that bared her cheeks to the audience! Abraham recently got her booty rejuvenated, and that's not all fans saw of it this weekend as her ex-boyfriendtweeted another Farrah butt photo. Scroll down Radar's gallery for more on the Back Door Teen Mom porn performer's bootlicious time!