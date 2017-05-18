1 of 10

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images Abby Lee Miller has lost her freedom after being sentenced to one year and one day in prison for fraud charges — and it seems she's lost her dance studio too. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the former Dance Moms star’s studio, Abby Lee Dance Company LA, is currently available for rent. has lost her freedom after being sentenced to one year and one day in prison for fraud charges — and it seems she's lost her dance studio too. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the former Dance Moms star’s studio, Abby Lee Dance Company LA, is currently available for rent.

In exclusive photos obtained by Radar, an available for rent sign could be seen on the back of the studio, which is located on Santa Monica Blvd.

“The space is available for rent,” Real Estate Agent Erica Taylor confirmed. “It went up for rent a couple of days ago.”

As Radar reported, Miller was sentenced to one year and one day in prison. The confinement will be followed by two years of supervised release. In June 2016, Miller pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets

The possible closing might have to do with her financial issues. In addition to legal fees, Miller was also fined $40,000 and ordered to pay a $120,000 judgment.

In court documents filed on May 16, Miller requested permission to travel for work opportunities so she could cash in before she reports to prison. “Ms. Miller is in the entertainment business, and a significant amount of her income is derived from personal appearances,” the court papers read. “Following the conclusion of Ms. Miller’s sentencing hearing on May 9, 2017, three television shows requested that Ms. Miller appear on the shows for compensation .”

The judge approved her request, which includes an interview in New York from May 18 to May 19th.

BACKGRID BACKGRID Dance Moms, which Miller quit in March, filmed in her Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania studio before relocating to Los Angeles in 2015.