FameFlynet FameFlynet Ellen Pompeo stepped out for a hike with her family in Los Angeles on Wednesday, but there was an obvious addition to the clan — see the photos of their new baby!

FameFlynet FameFlynet "Family and baby are all doing great," Pompeo's rep revealed, confirming the news to Us Weekly

FameFlynet FameFlynet The 47-year-old Grey's Anatomy star was seen enjoying the outdoors with husband Chris Ivery and their daughter Stella this week — but that's not all.

FameFlynet FameFlynet Strapped into Ivery's vest was the couple's newborn baby!

FameFlynet FameFlynet Pompeo famously kept Sienna's birth a secret for several months in order to protect the surrogate's privacy. It looks like she's done it again!

FameFlynet FameFlynet Of course, the couple has always been ultra-secretive when it comes to their personal lives.

FameFlynet FameFlynet The pair got married in 2007 and didn't announce their nuptial news for nearly a week.