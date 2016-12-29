1 of 8
Ellen Pompeo stepped out for a hike with her family in Los Angeles on Wednesday, but there was an obvious addition to the clan — see the photos of their new baby!
"Family and baby are all doing great," Pompeo's rep revealed, confirming the news to Us Weekly.
The 47-year-old Grey's Anatomy star was seen enjoying the outdoors with husband Chris Ivery and their daughter Stella this week — but that's not all.
Strapped into Ivery's vest was the couple's newborn baby!
Pompeo famously kept Sienna's birth a secret for several months in order to protect the surrogate's privacy. It looks like she's done it again!
Of course, the couple has always been ultra-secretive when it comes to their personal lives.
The pair got married in 2007 and didn't announce their nuptial news for nearly a week.
