Diva alert! Dancing With the Stars contestant Terrell Owens has turned into a “nightmare” as the competition heats up on the show, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned. The former football star took his antics off the field into the ballroom, throwing tantrums and making life miserable for his partner, Cheryl Burke! From ignoring rehearsal times to screaming at his pro counterpart, T.O. is setting a record for the most difficult contestant on the show. Click through the gallery to find out what havoc Owens wreaked on DWTS.
Mirror Ball Mayhem: ‘DWTS’ Contestant Terrell Owens Is A ‘Nightmare!’
Photo credit: Getty Images
“Terrell Owens is a huge nightmare,” a source dished to Radar about the ex-Dallas Cowboys star. Paired with Burke, who brought home the Mirror Ball trophy two times, he was already wrecking their relationship and chances at first place.
The controversial football star had a short temper during practice for the ABC sow. “He throws tantrums like a baby,” the source told Radar. “No one can believe the way he is acting.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
Owens was hard-pressed to make it to work on time. “Terrel showed up late for rehearsal every single day. He was two hours late over the weekend.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
Star power? Owens’ actions outside of rehearsal were outrageous, but not uncommon for the controversial football star. “Terrell refuses to take his sunglasses off for interviews,” the spy told Radar.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Owens’ actions were putting his chances at winning the competition in jeopardy. “There is no way a champion should be behaving like this,” the insider told Radar. What do you think about T.O.’s diva behavior? Sound off in comments below.
