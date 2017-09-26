Mirror Ball Mayhem: ‘DWTS’ Contestant Terrell Owens Is A ‘Nightmare!’

Diva alert! Dancing With the Stars contestant Terrell Owens has turned into a “nightmare” as the competition heats up on the show, RadarOnline.com exclusively learned. The former football star took his antics off the field into the ballroom, throwing tantrums and making life miserable for his partner, Cheryl Burke! From ignoring rehearsal times to screaming at his pro counterpart, T.O. is setting a record for the most difficult contestant on the show. Click through the gallery to find out what havoc Owens wreaked on DWTS.