Visit www.dillardfamily.com to read our latest update: "Alegría Para El Mundo!"
A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on
Love working with these kids. Praying God continues to work in their little hearts and draw them to himself! #elarcadenoe www.dillardfamily.com
A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on
Just picked up some buffalo wings to celebrate #4thofjuly #pollocampero #merica #centralversion
A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on
Keep us in your prayers as we minister here in Central America with a short term team from the US. Visit our website to read our blog updates: www.dillardfamily.com
A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on
Having the longest arms on the team = being asked to take the "team selfie" #centralamericanmissions
A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on
#comparingbellies after Israel had dinner 😂 #foodbelly #babybump
A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on
#babydilly #IsraelDavidDillard
A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on
One of my favorite things about family ministry is getting to work with my family! #childrensbiblestudy #lovemywife #choochoodillard
A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on
Thank y'all for praying for us. Check out our new update just on our website: www.dillardfamily.com
A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on
It was such a joy to be able to visit this children's home. Please pray for these children and the family that runs the home; they are precious! "Pure religion and undefiled before God and the Father is this, To visit the fatherless and widows in their affliction, and to keep himself unspotted from the world." (James 1:27)
A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on
Share this: