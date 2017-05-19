1 of 11

Jill Duggar and husband Derick Dillard are in “shock” as they cope with the Israel and their unborn baby — in danger amid the unspeakable violence? and husbandare in “shock” as they cope with the kidnapping and murder of their friend in their adopted home of El Salvador. Is the family — including the couple’s 2-year-old sonand their unborn baby — in danger amid the unspeakable violence?

Love working with these kids. Praying God continues to work in their little hearts and draw them to himself! #elarcadenoe www.dillardfamily.com A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on May 13, 2016 at 2:17pm PDT “We were shocked when we learned of his kidnap and murder,” Jill continued. “We’ve had them into our home three times in the past couple weeks!”

Just picked up some buffalo wings to celebrate #4thofjuly #pollocampero #merica #centralversion A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Jul 4, 2016 at 2:27pm PDT The victim’s family had suffered horrific tragedies in recent months. According to Jill, the man had lost his 20-year-old cousin just weeks ago. The young woman was “brutally murdered” as she sold coconuts at a roadside stand. The murdered friend’s daughter had also suffered a stroke.

Having the longest arms on the team = being asked to take the "team selfie" #centralamericanmissions A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Jul 17, 2016 at 9:49am PDT Derick attended the man’s funeral, while pregnant Jill and Israel stayed home. “We have cried and continue to grieve the loss of our deal friend,” Jill said.

#comparingbellies after Israel had dinner 😂 #foodbelly #babybump A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jan 13, 2017 at 6:45am PST “Please pray for our friend’s wife, son, daughter, granddaughter and other relatives,” she pleaded. “Please also pray for God to allow the local church and us to reach out to their family and be able to love on and comfort them during this difficult time.”

#babydilly #IsraelDavidDillard A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on May 14, 2015 at 5:45am PDT The Dillards claimed they wil be returning to the United States shortly after nearly two years on and off in Central America. But are they still at risk?

One of my favorite things about family ministry is getting to work with my family! #childrensbiblestudy #lovemywife #choochoodillard A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on May 20, 2016 at 3:24pm PDT Fans were up in arms after they learned of the violence surrounding the reality TV family, and especially little Israel. “They need to come back home,” one wrote. “They are risking their lives over there.”