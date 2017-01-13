1 of 6

Another Duggar family member is getting ready to say "I do," but it's not who you might think!

Jinger recently married Jeremy Vuolo, and now RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Anna Duggar's sister Susanna Keller is set to walk down the aisle next!

A family source told Radar, "Susanna got engaged on Saturday to her boyfriend of two years Matt Davis!" The romantic moment happened while the couple was out to dinner in Florida, where they live. He proposed on their two-year anniversary!

Getty Images Getty Images It should be a happy time for the couple, but not everyone is on board with the union. "Anna called Susanna to tell her she is happy for her," the insider said. "Everyone has said they are happy for her, but it doesn't seem like Susanna's parents, or Anna, will actually come to the wedding."

Getty Images Getty Images According to the insider, the family's strict religious beliefs are at odds with how Susanna has chosen to live her life. "Susanna's dad sent her a letter detailing what she needs to do in order for him to be in attendance," the source claimed. "It read like a check list! Stop fornicating and ask God for forgiveness was at the top!" It's unlikely any of the Kellers, or the Duggars for that matter, will actually attend Susanna's wedding, the source predicted.