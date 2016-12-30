1 of 7
Fame/Flynet
From her sense of humor to her bikini body, RHOBH newbie Dorit Kemsley is already making a name for herself! Click through these six slides to find out the latest on the former fashion designer.
Kemsley, 40, was spotted on the beach with her daughter Phoenix, 1. The mom-of-two wore a teeny tiny bikini for the occasion.
She has been spending the holidays in Miami with her husband PK and their two children. They’ve also been spending time with PK’s kids from a previous marriage.
No troubles here! Kemsley was all smiles on the beach, despite her feud with Erika Girardi.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Girardi became “absolutely livid” when Lisa Vanderpump stuck her hand up her dress. Kemsley quickly got involved to defend Vanderpump, and even called Girardi “snooty” and “cold” in her confessional
Kemsley quickly had a change of heart and decided to gift Girardi with a “cheeky little gift.” However, the gesture went horribly wrong during a confrontation. Girardi quipped: “I’m not really happy that Dorit’s husband caught a glimpse up my skirt… which I don’t think happened,” she said. “Oh your husband saw up my skirt? Oh you’ve been talking about it with other people? Oh you thought I did this on purpose? No no no no no. Now I’m a little pissed.”
Do you think Kemsley and Girardi can settle their feud? Sound off in the comments!
