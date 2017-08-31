Grave Situation: Dolly Digs Up Dead Kin, Source Claims

Dolly Parton’s family once rested! Only dirt remained where’s family once rested! Country legend Parton was ghoulishly digging up her dead relatives, so she could replant them in a “vanity” cemetery she was constructing near her Dollywood home! “It’s eerie,” a horrified source, who discovered the grave situation, told RadarOnline.com . “It’s a disturbing project that seems to be for nothing more than her own ego.” Shocking photos exclusively obtained by Radar reveal the disturbing sight of the Parton family plot at Catons Chapel Cemetery in Sevierville, Tenn., with overturned headstones and mounds of earth where stately graves once held family members who’d previously rested in peace. Click through the gallery to see Parton’s family’s abandoned gravesites.

“There’s something deeply creepy about it,” the insider confessed to Radar. “I’ve never seen anything like it and wouldn’t want to again.” The source revealed Parton , 71, named her new cemetery “Angel Hill,” after a song she’d dedicated to her late brother, Larry Parton, who died on July 6, 1955 — just four days after his birth.

“Dolly wants her family to be nearer to her, but this is seriously bizarre and extreme,” the shaken source told Radar.

Larry was one of three Partons — including her mother and father — who were morbidly exhumed from their longtime burial places to be stuffed into gaudy new graves across the street from the star’s Tennessee home!

Dolly was the fourth of 12 children born to Avie Lee Caroline Owens Parton, who died in 2003, and Robert Lee Parton — a “poor but proud” tobacco farmer — who passed away in 2000.

The Catons Chapel Cemetery had held the remains of many Partons, according to its website. “They were a simple country family who were strangers to the glitzy life Dolly would live once she became a star,” said a source close to the clan, who asked to remain anonymous.

“I don’t think they’d be thrilled to know that they’d be dug up long after they were dead, just to be loaded into some kind of Graceland graveyard,” a family source sniffed to Radar.

The new graveyard, which was virtually adjacent to the old family plot, was discovered by a fan who had heard Dolly’s drug-addicted niece, Tever Parton, was buried there after a fatal overdose on March 26.

“I went to the Catons Chapel plot and was shocked to find the open graves, a pack of cigarettes, a Mountain Dew can and some overturned tombstones,” the tipster said

While the Angel Hill site became the home for the graves of her parents, niece, nephew and brother — insiders said there was no telling how many more of Parton’s kin may be moved in the future.