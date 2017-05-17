1 of 10
Dina Manzo and her boyfriend David Cantin were brutally beaten by two masked men when they entered their Holmdel, New Jersey home on May 13. The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star was tied up along with her boyfriend, as the robbers reportedly stole cash and jewelry before fleeing.
The home invasion took place in a luxury townhouse complex. Although the porch light was on, the home was vacant. Insiders told Radar the couple fled to California after the brutal assault.
With families and young children living in the community, a neighbor revealed that the incident, which took place at 10:54pm, didn't cause much of a disturbance for the neighbors.
"We didn't hear anything," Wade Wang, who lives next door to the couple, said. "I was watching TV, and my wife and daughter were sleeping. The police knocked the door and asked, 'Did you hear anything?' I said, 'no.'"
Wang explained how Cantin's home is "usually empty." "He's not here everyday," he said. "I only saw him two times."
Manzo, 46, and Cantin, 37, were in New Jersey to attend the communion of Teresa Giudice's youngest daughter Audriana.
"As they entered the residence, two individuals, who were already inside the home, rushed towards them," a statement from the Holmdel Township Police Department read. "The male victim was struck several times with a baseball bat by one of the assailants. The female victim was punched multiple times by the other assailant. The two victims were then bound together within the home."
Cantin freed himself and called police."Both victims were subsequently taken to a local hospital for treatment. The male suffered significant facial injuries, including a broken nose. The female was also treated for facial injuries. Both have been released."
