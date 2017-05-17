1 of 10

Dina Manzo and her boyfriend David Cantin were brutally beaten by two masked men when they entered their Holmdel, New Jersey home on May 13. The former Real Housewives of New Jersey star was tied up along with her boyfriend, as the robbers reportedly stole cash and jewelry before fleeing.

With families and young children living in the community, a neighbor revealed that the incident, which took place at 10:54pm, didn't cause much of a disturbance for the neighbors.

"I saw no one running from the house," Wang continued. "I didn't see them at all on Saturday."

"As they entered the residence, two individuals, who were already inside the home, rushed towards them," a statement from the Holmdel Township Police Department read. "The male victim was struck several times with a baseball bat by one of the assailants. The female victim was punched multiple times by the other assailant. The two victims were then bound together within the home."

Cantin freed himself and called police ."Both victims were subsequently taken to a local hospital for treatment. The male suffered significant facial injuries, including a broken nose. The female was also treated for facial injuries. Both have been released."