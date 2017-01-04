1 of 7

Tallulah Willis is Bruce’s youngest daughter with Demi Moore, but she may have been the first to say “I do!” Click through these slides to find out the latest on her whirlwind romance with Morgan MacDonald!

Tallulah, 22, was spotted wearing a ring while out-and-about with her boyfriend, MacDonald, 23, over the holiday weekend.

But, MacDonald’s mom, Alicia, exclusively told RadarOnline.com that the couple hasn’t tied the knot yet!

“They’re pretty serious I would say but I don’t know anything about anything,” she revealed. “I’m going to meet her later this month.”

“If it’s true [that they’re already married], I’m gonna die,” she joked. “They’re absolutely not married.”

Regardless, Tallulah referred to MacDonald as her “husband” on social media and has been spotted wearing the ring before.