David Foster , 67, was caught sharing some steamy PDA with his much-younger girlfriend Katharine McPhee , 33, during a ritzy gala in Vancouver, Canada. The music producer celebrated the Foster Foundation's 30th Anniversary Miracle Gala & Concert on Saturday night with his new leading lady. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the shocking photos of the unlikely couple! Photo credit: MEGA

Katharine McPhee was pictured rubbing boyfriend David Foster's back during the glitzy gala. She was all smiles as she whispered in his ear and giggled, showering him with affection. Photo credit: MEGA

Foster seemed happy and relaxed next to his gorgeous date. Photo credit: MEGA

They made their couple's debut at the Grammy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on September 10. Foster's daughter Erin even posted a snap of McPhee and her dad, writing in the caption: "Excited about my new stepmom." Photo credit: MEGA

Foster was married to Hadid for six years, after he reportedly broke up with her over the phone, after getting tired of dealing with her incurable illness Photo credit: MEGA

McPhee was also married, but called it quits with ex-husband of eight years Nick Cokas in 2016. Photo credit: MEGA

Ever since they came clean about their love, Foster and McPhee have been spotted on various dates around town , looking smitten as ever. Photo credit: MEGA