Booze, Pain & Dementia: Inside David Cassidy’s Sad Last Days

David Cassidy was on death watch by various worried fans! For years, The Partridge Family star dealt with alcoholism, bankruptcy, run-ins with the law and severe health issues.

David Cassidy died on Tuesday evening at age 67 after suffering various medical issues. Family members and celebrity friends took to Twitter to voiced their grief and shock over the music legend's death, but The National ENQUIRER and The GLOBE have been reporting on his declining health for many years.

In 2015, GLOBE reported Cassidy was arrested for his third DUI in five years. The star was caught by police when he tried to escape from the scene of the incident. He was also cited for driving with a suspended license, and making an inappropriate lane change.

The following year the actor filed for bankruptcy. In the bankruptcy documents, GLOBE found a payment of $793.99 that was labeled "medical." The actor reportedly blamed his financial woes on bad investments and high hospital bills due to his declining health. "While he still loves performing for his fans, it is more difficult to travel… due to his health," stated the legal documents.

Cassidy had a stint in rehab in 2015 after he split from longtime wife Susan. According to his son Beau, he was doing better and taking care of himself after finishing his treatment.

As Radar readers know, Cassidy was forced to stop performing after being diagnosed with dementia. "I was in denial," said the late star of his horrific illness, "but part of me always knew this was coming." Cassidy's mother also suffered from the degenerative disease. "In the end, the only way I knew [his mother] recognized me is with one single tear that would drop from her eye every time I walked into the room," he once admitted.

According to Cassidy's half-brother Shaun, the actor got his hard-partying lifestyle from his own dad! "David and our father hared a self-destructive streak," said the late star's sibling, according to The ENQUIRER. A pal of Cassidy also told GLOBE earlier this year that his history as a "longtime booze-hound has taken a severe toll on his body… and his mind!"