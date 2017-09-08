Sex, Stalkers & Suicide Scares! ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Secrets & Scandals Exposed

From near-death experiences to sexy topless photos, Dancing With The Stars season 25's batch of contestants may be the most explosive bunch ever! Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery for the cast's most shocking secrets and scandals ever. Photo credit: Getty Images

Vanessa Lachey may be battling her 43-year-old hubby Nick on the dance floor, but off stage, she's got his back. Especially when it comes to his nasty divorce from Jessica Simpson. As Radar reported, Vanessa, 36, lashed out at Simpson in 2015, after she called their failed marriage her "biggest money mistake."

“Vanessa is steaming mad and out for revenge!” an insider told Radar at the time. “She gets really pissed when Jessica talks about Nick because it’s never complimentary. But this was a real low blow. Vanessa’s sick of the public digs. She wants to have it out with Jessica and remind her she’d be nothing if it wasn’t for Nick.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Drew Scott should have no problem with the show’s skimpy attire. After all, the Property Brothers star should have no problem with the show’s skimpy attire. After all, the Property Brothers star stripped down in a small independent zombie film as a struggling actor. “The character I was offered had a nude scene,” Scott, 39, wrote in his new tell-all book, "It Takes Two: Our Story". “I spoke with the director to ensure the film was going to be shot in a way that didn’t seem amateurish or B-rated. Satisfied with the director’s artistic vision, I agreed to take the part.” Photo credit: Getty Images

But Scott confessed the finished film was anything but a masterpiece. “The cinematography was on a par with proud parents shooting their kid’s recital with a video camera that requires them to hiss, ‘Is it on?’ back and forth for an hour,” he continued. “My bare a** made its screen debut right in the middle of this terrible film.” Photo credit: Instagram/@mrdrewscott

Lindsay Stirling may have trouble with the traditionally revealing DWTS outfits. The Mormon violinist, 30, is well known as a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but she upset her conservative fan base in 2015, when she showed up at the Billboard Music Awards in a revealing cutout dress. "I've received a lot of hate over the last 2 days and I'm sorry for anyone that I've disappointed," she wrote on Instagram, sharing a pic of her in the dress. "The dress I wore to the awards was fully lined with tan fabric. But after looking at the pictures, I see that you actually can't tell that it's lined. In hind sight, it wasn't the best choice because modesty is important to me."

She then lashed out at her fans for their rush to shame her: “However, more importantly it makes me so sad that people are so quick to judge. Especially all the 'Christians'. I make mistakes, and I am definitely not perfect, but I really am trying my best,” she wrote. Photo credit: Instagram/@lindseystirling

Sasha Pieterse famously slammed internet trolls who spewed on about her weight, which fluctuated over the course of the show due to a bad hormone imbalance. "We live in such a judgemental society that puts every kind of flaw, including weight gain, in the same category," she captioned the photo. "And for those of you who are struggling with any health problem, hormone imbalance, and weight gain of any sort I urge and encourage you to please deal with it in a healthy manor. "YOU and YOUR health are what matters, not anyone else's opinions and assumptions of you. Getting healthy isn't just about working out and eating right (however extremely important) it's also about surrounding yourself with those who care about you and want to see you succeed and become the best you can be."

Since the empowering post, the 21-year-old hasn’t been shy about showing her body off, including posting a topless pic to her Instagram account just last month. Photo credit: Instagram/@sashapieterse27

Terrell Owens reportedly tried to kill herself in 2014, just two weeks into the couple's marriage. Two years later, Rachel Snider landed back in the hospital with stab wounds to the neck, after another apparent suicide attempt. "She has more than a dozen stab wounds in her neck and had to have major trauma surgery," an insider told Radar at the time. By this time, the couple had split up.

Debbie Gibson says she is still recovering from Lyme disease a few years ago. The disease, spread by the bite of a tick, causes sufferers to feel tired and have memory loss. "It is an elusive disease that disguises itself as many other things, and creates a lot of pain and discomfort," she admitted. "'I still have days where I feel like a hologram of myself."

Gibson, 47, said she became “super sensitive” to food, and couldn’t stomach fats or carbohydrates . Soon she was suffering night tremors, migraines and nightmares, and says she got so thin that her spine was “frail and unprotected.” But after finding a proper doctor who prescribed a heavy dose of antibiotics, her body responded to the treatment. Photo credit: Getty Images

Victoria Arlen fell into a coma after experiencing flu-like symptoms at age 11. Three-years later, she awoke, and discovered she was paralyzed from the waist down, due to an autoimmune disorder that attacks the nerves in the spine. The 22-year-old took up swimming, and took part in the 2012 Paralympic Games, winning four medals, including one gold. Photo credit: Getty Images

But she was heartbroken when the International Paralympic Committee determined she wasn’t disabled enough to compete at the Paralympic Swimming World Championships in Montreal, since her condition was not permanent. In fact, in 2016, after much work, she was able to ditch the chair, and learned to walk again. Now she’ll try to shimmy her way to the mirror ball. Photo credit: Getty Images

Frankie Muniz is lucky to be alive, let alone dancing, after suffering a mini-stroke in 2012. "I couldn't say words," he recalled days after his scare. "I thought I was saying them, and my fiancée was looking at me like I was speaking a foreign language." At the time, Muniz, now 31, was riding his motorcycle in Phoenix, Arizona when he suddenly lost his vision in one eye and his body became numb. He says he thought he had a bad headache, but after undergoing tests at a hospital, doctors discovered he suffered a mini-stroke.

The stroke came a year after the child actor held a gun to his head with the "intent of committing suicide," according to a police report filed by his now fiancée. In 2011, Muniz and wife Elycia Turnbow got into a heated argument, during which she claimed Muniz, "punched her in the back of the head, and threw her into a wall while in the downstairs bedroom." He then "grabbed a gun and held it to his head, possibly with the intent of committing suicide," prompting her to call the police. Muniz denied the violence and that he was suicidal, and the couple was threatened with jail time if the police had to be called to their home again.

Barbara Corcoran may be the oldest competitor, but she still has plenty of sex appeal, and never shies from using that to her advantage. She even admitted to ABC's Good Morning America that she uses her "great legs" to get attention. "I make sure I wear my skirts really high," she admitted. "I yank up my skirt at the midriff, and I walk into a room and everybody notices me."

Corcoran, 68, was accused of sexism after making the comments. But she stands by them. "I think it's a great gimmick, actually, if you are smart enough to get attention. I don't think that's sexual in any way, but that's a horse race." Photo credit: Getty Images

Derek Fisher may not know much about dancing, but he sure does seem to know a lot about drinking! As Radar recently reported, Fisher, 43, was involved in a car crash back in June, and arrested on suspicion of DUI. He entered a no contest plea related to the accident. In the car with him was girlfriend and former Basketball Wives star Gloria Govan. While the two have been dating since 2015, Fisher filed for divorce from his wife Candace just last year.

Symone Fisher then boasted online that she was the real Mrs. Fisher. A judge ordered her to stay away from Derek, and his family. He was also the victim of a stalker, who was apparently so enamored with the former player and coach, she legally changed her last name to mirror his!