Sex, Stalkers & Suicide Scares! ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Secrets & Scandals Exposed

The stroke came a year after the child actor held a gun to his head
with the “intent of committing suicide,” according to a police report filed by his now fiancée.
In 2011, Muniz and wife Elycia Turnbow
got into a heated argument, during which she claimed Muniz, “punched her in the back of the head, and threw her into a wall while in the downstairs bedroom.”
He then “grabbed a gun and held it to his head, possibly with the intent of committing suicide,” prompting her to call the police.
Muniz denied the violence and that he was suicidal
, and the couple was threatened with jail time if the police had to be called to their home again.