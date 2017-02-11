1 of 9
Courtney Stodden confirmed she has split from husband Doug Hutchison—and just hours later, was spotted singing karaoke with another man! The reality TV star, 22, spilled the beans on her marriage bustup from much older actor Hutchison, 56, and then kicked up her high heels. Click through Radar's gallery to find out more.
The busty blonde told the Daily Mail about her marital split, "Unfortunately, it’s true. It’s hard right now but we’re trying to individually find our happiness. It’s just really sad right now.'
Stodden, who has appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in England, was wearing a tight, flesh-colored strapless dress as she embraced the unidentified man at the karaoke bar. It seemed like she wanted to move on from Hutchison quickly!
The young starlet whose fame started on the internet married Hutchison when she was just 16. Earlier this month, as Radar has reported, onlookers saw her having lunch with an unidentified man.
A source previously told Radar that Stodden and Hutchison has been separated, but were still living together. There's no word on the beauty's current living arrangements but a source had said the marriage was shaky as Stodden "feels like a hostage with Doug."
Recently, the starlet's mother Krista Keller told Radar exclusively that her daughter's marriage to Hutchison was a huge mistake.
Keller signed the papers so that Stodden could marry Hutchison when she was just a teen but things have changed and she told Radar, "I don't think it is a very healthy [relationship]." Stodden herself told the podcast Allegedly that she needed to "sow" her "wild oats." We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
