Corinne Apologizes To DeMario For ‘BIP’ Sex Scandal: ‘I Have Nothing Against You’

Weeks after the chaos broke lose following Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson's sexual assault scandal in Bachelor In Paradise, the blonde beauty has finally spoken out about her side of the story. On Tuesday's episode of BIP – days after Jackson broke down in tears over the incident – Olympios, 24, had a one-on-one with host Chris Harrison in order to say exactly what happened between her and Jackson during the controversial show, and how she handled the backlash from the media after production stopped filming.

"I would love for everyone to have a better understanding of me and my side," said Olympios. "I'm doing a lot better. It was hard for me. It was really just a rough time for my family. My mom came out and is staying with me. I'm better."

"I was on a medication that severely blacks you out," said Olympios to Harrison when looking back at the incident. "I had a horrible blackout," she continued, adding that it was like being on anesthesia and suddenly waking up. Later speaking of what she felt after watching the footage of her and Jackson in the pool on BIP, Olympios said: it was like I was "watching someone else, I was in shock ."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Olympios sparked much controversy after she claimed she was "a victim" in the sexual assault case against Jackson, the star said that what she meant by that was that she was a "victim of the media."

She also told PEOPLE : "I never meant that I was a victim of DeMario. I strongly believe he had no bad intentions at all. It was all good. It was unfortunate that no one really knew how intoxicated I actually was at the time. I believe that nobody knew that. It was nobody's fault. I was a victim of not really knowing what happened at the time. We were just really trying to get to bottom of everything."

"People make these crazy assumptions and judgments about what happened that day," said Olympios, meanwhile "I'm still trying to figure out exactly what happened."

When asked how she is changing her life after the scandal, Olympios claimed she is now off the strong medication she was on and has taken a step back with her drinking. She is working on herself. "With something like this, you can't help but learn a lot about yourself," she said. "I need to be more aware of my body and medicines I put in my body. I need to just be more aware of my surroundings."

"I'm really happy that this is finally coming to an end," concluded Olympios. She added that she is doing much better and there is "no bad blood" between her and Jackson.