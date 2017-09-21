Cindy Crawford’s Anorexia Horror! Model Kids Shockingly Thin In Disturbing New Photos

Cindy Crawford's model kids Kaia and Presley Gerber are determined to be a andare determined to be a successful models , but the pressure of fitting into sample sizes appears to have taken a toll on the famous teens. Kaia, 16, and Presley, 19, were caught looking shockingly thin in frightening new photos obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com. Click through the gallery to see the insanely disturbing images.

The brother-sister duo's bones were sticking out everywhere as they took time out of their hectic London Fashion week schedule on Sunday to chill with a few of their close friends.

Swimming in their fashionable attire, the twiggy teens showed off their pin-thin figures.

While brother Presley is no doubt thinner than ever, sister Kaia appears even worse off.

Sporting a pair of jean shorts, she showed off her massive inner thigh gap.

Looking gaunt in the face, Kaia's cheekbones caved in as photographers snapped images of the model.

Eyewitnesses tell Radar Kaia appeared in good spirits as she goofed around by pretending to be a pigeon and chased the birds along the pathway much to the amusement of her friends.

Kaia looked tired and very skinny, the onlooker spilled.

Pin-thin Presley was joined by his girlfriend Cayley King.