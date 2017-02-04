1 of 9

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa is a man on the move. On Thursday night, photographers caught him out on a date with a mystery woman in Newport Beach, CA. Tarek seemed to thoroughly enjoy the company of the sexy blonde, who was dressed in tight clothes. As Radar readers know, Tarek is embroiled in a divorce with his wife and reality TV co-star, Christina El Moussa. Click through the gallery to find out more about Tarek's new dating life.

The Flip or Flop reality star and his date reportedly arrived at the restaurant around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

MEGA MEGA Tarek worked out at his gym a few hours before going out with the mystery blonde, according to E! sources.

Christina hope to continue doing their show Flip or Flop together despite being in the midst of a divorce. Show bigwigs are deciding what to do based on ratings, but if not more episodes of Flip or Flop, As Radar has reported, Tarek and wifehope to continue doing their show Flip or Flop together despite being in the midst of a divorce. Show bigwigs are deciding what to do based on ratings, but if not more episodes of Flip or Flop, there could be another version of the HGTV show via a spinoff , insiders say.

MEGA MEGA A source told E! that Tarek and his date, who was wearing a cleavage-baring black jacket, skin tight jeans, and high heels, definitely "looked comfortable together" and were "laughing" while waiting at the valet stand. They left the restaurant around 9:15 p.m. and took a drive down romantic Pacific Coast Highway in Tarek's luxury car.

As Radar recently reported, Christina, 33, revealed on her Instagram a new crisis for the El Moussa family , as she wrote that their daughter Taylor, 6, has been having stomach issues. "She has a high allergic reaction to dairy, wheat and gluten…." Christina told her fans. Meanwhile, Tarek, 35, has said he's in the clear after his battle with thyroid cancer.

Brayden, 15 months. Tarek and Christina told People magazine about their shocker divorce, "We decided to separate while we reevaluated the next steps in our married life. We believed this was in the best interests of the children and the best way to determine a path forward." In addition to daughter Taylor, they raise son , 15 months.