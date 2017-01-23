1 of 9
Tarek El Moussa filed for joint custody just weeks ago, but he may already be regretting his decision! Click through these slides to see how he's already coping with the stress of his split from Christina.
Tarek, 35, took Taylor, 6, for a fun-filled day of shopping with their family friends.
He was spotted smoking from a vape pen in the rain, and Taylor was nowhere to be found.
Tarek has come under fire recently, as he has been forced to film for Flip or Flop with his estranged wife Christina.
"Tensions are ridiculous on the set with Tarek and Christina," a production insider previously revealed to RadarOnline.com.
Since then, Taylor and Brayden, 1, have frequently come in between their parents' split.
