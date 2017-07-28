Not So ‘Lonely!’ Tarek El Moussa Parties With Much Younger Girls Amid Divorce

Photo credit: Getty / Snapchat
Tarek, 35, took two much younger girls to the O.C. fair for a country concert on July 27.
He even referred to the duo as his “fam!”
The Flip or Flop star had no problem cozying up to one of the younger babes.
Meanwhile, his ex Christina
, 34, was home with their kids Taylor
, 6, and Brayden
, 1.
“Boyz will be boyz,” she captioned a video with Brayden as a subtle diss to her ex.
Photo credit: Getty Images
