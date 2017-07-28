christina el moussa divorce tarek el moussa party younger girls country concert

Not So ‘Lonely!’ Tarek El Moussa Parties With Much Younger Girls Amid Divorce

See the ‘Flip or Flop’ star’s ex Christina’s diss.

christina el moussa divorce tarek el moussa party younger girls country concert
Tarek El Moussa isn’t so “lonely” anymore! He found comfort in the arms of younger women just days after saying he was upset without his kids — and RadarOnline.com has all the details!

Tarek, 35, took two much younger girls to the O.C. fair for a country concert on July 27.

He even referred to the duo as his “fam!”

The Flip or Flop star had no problem cozying up to one of the younger babes.

Meanwhile, his ex Christina, 34, was home with their kids Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 1.

“Boyz will be boyz,” she captioned a video with Brayden as a subtle diss to her ex.

Christina and Tarek separated last May and Tarek filed for divorce in January. He has been partying and traveling with countless younger girls since.

