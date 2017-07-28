Not So ‘Lonely!’ Tarek El Moussa Parties With Much Younger Girls Amid Divorce

Tarek, 35, took two much younger girls to the O.C. fair for a country concert on July 27. Photo credit: Snapchat

He even referred to the duo as his “fam!” Photo credit: Snapchat

The Flip or Flop star had no problem cozying up to one of the younger babes. Photo credit: Snapchat

Christina, 34, was home with their kids Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 1. Meanwhile, his ex, 34, was home with their kids, 6, and, 1. Photo credit: Snapchat

“Boyz will be boyz,” she captioned a video with Brayden as a subtle diss to her ex. Photo credit: Snapchat