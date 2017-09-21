Christina El Moussa Shows Off Shady Boyfriend At Ritzy Awards Ceremony

Flip Or Flop
star Christina El Moussa
stepped out with criminal boyfriend Doug Speddin
g this Wednesday for an appearance at the 2017 Best of Orange County Awards. She looked sexy and gorgeous in a black leather dress adorned with silver studs while her controversial beau joined her in a suit. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to learn more about the famous duo’s unlikely relationship.
The blonde beauty has been bashed by fans over her controversial relationship with Doug.
The hunk reportedly has a shady criminal history that stems from a past relationship gone wrong.
Papers obtained by Radar show Doug violated a restraining order filed against him by his ex, at least three times
!
Later, a woman who he was reportedly dating claimed he was “possessive” and often spied on her to make sure she wasn’t seeing anyone else.
Despite the rumors and alleged evidence, Christina seemed happier than ever with her man during this week’s OC Awards.
They have been spotted flaunting their love all around town! From attending July 4 parties with Christina’s kids to canoodling on steamy beach retreats, the two just can’t get enough of each other
.
The two called it quits on May of 2016 after 7 years of marriage.
