Blinded By Love

Christina El Moussa Shows Off Shady Boyfriend At Ritzy Awards Ceremony

The blonde reality star is determined to make it work with her sketchy new man.

BACKGRID
Christina El Moussa Shows Off Shady Boyfriend At Ritzy Awards Ceremony
Flip Or Flop star Christina El Moussa stepped out with criminal boyfriend Doug Spedding this Wednesday for an appearance at the 2017 Best of Orange County Awards. She looked sexy and gorgeous in a black leather dress adorned with silver studs while her controversial beau joined her in a suit. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to learn more about the famous duo’s unlikely relationship.

The blonde beauty has been bashed by fans over her controversial relationship with Doug.

The hunk reportedly has a shady criminal history that stems from a past relationship gone wrong.

Papers obtained by Radar show Doug violated a restraining order filed against him by his ex, at least three times!

Later, a woman who he was reportedly dating claimed he was “possessive” and often spied on her to make sure she wasn’t seeing anyone else.

He was also rumored to have cheated on Christina with the same woman at the very beginning of their relationship!

Despite the rumors and alleged evidence, Christina seemed happier than ever with her man during this week’s OC Awards.

Christina and Doug began dating in June after new broke of her divorce from co-star and longtime hubby Tarek El Moussa.

They have been spotted flaunting their love all around town! From attending July 4 parties with Christina’s kids to canoodling on steamy beach retreats, the two just can’t get enough of each other.

Tarek too seemed to be moving on when he told Andy Cohen that he was ready to get back out there and be “single.”

The two called it quits on May of 2016 after 7 years of marriage. Do you like the guy she's dating now? Let us know in the comments below.

