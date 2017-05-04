1 of 11

John Autey Photo John Autey Photo Chris Soules took the life of Iowa farmer Kenneth Mosher when his Chevy truck rear-ended his tractor on April 24th. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal crime scene photos and gruesome details on Mosher's death. took the life of Iowa farmerwhen his Chevy truck rear-ended his tractor on April 24th. RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal crime scene photos and gruesome details on Mosher's death.

John Autey Photo John Autey Photo “The wreck was a high-speed, high-impact collision," an eyewitness on the scene exclusively told Radar.

John Autey Photo John Autey Photo Mosher was described to have been sitting high up in the slow-moving vehicle when the impact propelled him into a 10-foot ditch

John Autey Photo John Autey Photo The 66-year-old’s death was “not pretty,” as Mosher had been hauling a trailer with farm equipment behind him and was covered in debris when found. “It was really gruesome,” the insider admitted.

John Autey Photo John Autey Photo The Bachelor star made before leaving the scene, he tells authorities In the 911 callstar made before leaving the scene, he tells authorities that blood was coming from Mosher’s mouth.

John Autey Photo John Autey Photo As Radar exclusively reported, court documents filed by the State of Iowa accused Soules, 35, of purchasing alcohol before the fatal crash. Empty and partially consumed open alcoholic beverages were also located in his vehicle.

John Autey Photo John Autey Photo An empty beer can could even be seen in one of the crash scene photos, along with flowers. It is unclear if the container belongs to Soules.

John Autey Photo John Autey Photo “He didn’t appear to be visibly stumbling, falling down, drunk or anything like that, but he definitely did smell of alcohol,” an eyewitness at the scene told Radar. “If you smell Wild Turkey [liquor] on someone it is very distinctive. There is no way a sober person could have gotten into this motor vehicle accident. Especially a sober person that has lived in Iowa all their lives.”

John Autey Photo John Autey Photo Mosher was laid to rest on Monday, May 1. Soules and his family did not attend the wake or funeral.