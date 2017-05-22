Une superbe soirée aux #BBMAs où Céline rendait hommage au 20e anniversaire du film Titanic et de la chanson #MyHeartWillGoOn. A wonderful night at the #BBMAs where Céline got to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the movie Titanic and the song #MyHeartWillGoOn. Dress : @stephanerolland_paris Shoes : @giuseppezanottidesign Key stylist : @luxurylaw Make up : @justinstclairmakeup Hair : Deanna "Dee" Marti

