Have you seen Chelsea Lately? It looks like Chelsea Handler has not only had work done LATELY — but again and again and again over many, many years!
A Radar Online spy snapped the talk show host while she was taping a segment with country hunk Blake Shelton in December.
Radar submitted the pictures, along with "before" photos, to a panel of world-renowned cosmetic surgeons for their opinion.
"She’s had a lot done, and not necessarily recently — over a period of time," said Dr. Lyle Back, who has not treated Chelsea, 41.
Dr. Back spotted signs the late-night yakker had her nose tweaked, "a lot of laser work on her face," tons of cheek filler, and eyelid surgery."
Dr. Youn, who has also not treated Chelsea, noted evidence of an upper eyelid lift, "skin-tightening radio frequency treatments," and Botox injections to smooth out forehead wrinkles.
