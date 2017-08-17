Jennifer Who? Chelsea Replaces Aniston With Charlize After Nasty Blowout Feud!

Handler, 42, and Theron, also 42, have been spending a ton of time together since the funnygal kicked poor Aniston to the curb. Both Handler and Theron even joined forces in South Africa this week for charity work. The comedian shared this image on Instagram posing with her new pal, both grinning ear-to-ear, as they bonded over doing good deeds. "We are traveling through South Africa on a tour of the organizations and community centers that @charlizeafrica and her org @ctaop help fund," she wrote as a caption alongside the cute candid.

Justin Theroux. As Radar reported, Handler and Aniston, 48, ended their friendship after she discovered the comedian was spilling secrets about her marriage to

Charlize twisted the knife even further by taking to her own social media page to post a photo posing near Handler as they continued to bond over their charity work. "Small Projects Foundation (SPF) today! The women and young girls got down to business discussing what needs to change in their communities in order to combat HIV/AIDS as well as the stigma and discrimination that follows it. Yaaaas Girlz!!!" Theron captioned the post.

The dynamic duo aren't only in South Africa to give back, but they're also having TONS of fun! The A-lister shared a photo having a blast with Handler and a big group of friends during a dinner out.

Handler is paying no mind to her split from Aniston as she gallivants around South Africa having a blast with new bestie, Charlize.