Jennifer Who? Chelsea Replaces Aniston With Charlize After Nasty Blowout Feud!

We are traveling through South Africa on a tour of the organizations and community centers that @charlizeafrica and her org @ctaop help fund. These are girls that are raised to believe that rape and education are men's rights, but have been empowered and funded by organizations like @ctaop to understand that they belong. That they are strong. That they are resilient, and that they deserve to be educated. That a drop of hope leads to a stream, and that stream becomes a river, and then a waterfall. Look for the drops of hope everywhere and water them.

