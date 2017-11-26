Charlie Sheen Attends Rock Concert After His Corey Haim Gay Sex Scandal Exposed

Charlie Sheen is having the time of his life again just weeks after an explosive National ENQUIRER report revealed that a former friend claimed the Two and Half Men star had sexually assaulted Corey Haim is having the time of his life again just weeks after an explosive National ENQUIRER report revealed that a former friend claimed the Two and Half Men star had sexually assaulted when he was just 13 . Sheen, 52, was spotted smiling with fans as he attended the Guns N' Roses concert at the Inglewood Forum. Scroll through Radar's gallery for more. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The Platoon star appeared to be having a blast mingling with fans in the concert parking lot. Sheen was casually dressed in a black plaid shirt with a black tee shirt underneath and a black baseball cap.

Sheen smiled all night as he posed with his arm around fans and let them take pictures. But scandal recently hit the troubled actor again. According to a disturbing report, Sheen sexually assaulted Haim, then just 13, on the set of the 1986 movie Lucas. Sheen was 19 at the time.

The ENQUIRER reported that the now disgraced HIV-positive actor corrupted his much younger co-star, Haim, on the Lucas movie set with drugs, then had anal sex with him, according to a source. After the nonconsensual sex act, Sheen cruelly rejected his alleged victim, Haim's close pal claimed.

"Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed Lucas," Dominick Brascia, a former actor and a close friend of Haim, told The ENQUIRER. "He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested."

According to Brascia, years later, Sheen and Haim reportedly had sex again when they were both in their 20's. Brascia said Haim "claimed he didn't like it and was finally over Sheen. He said Charlie was a loser."