Charles Manson’s Deathbed Photo Exposed — And His Shocking Final Confessions!

After decades behind bars for the brutal 1969 murders of seven innocent victims Charles Manson is finally dead at 83. In his final years, the outspoken murderer kept a low-profile while he was in poor health. But in The National ENQUIRER's exclusive rare photo taken less than one year before his death, the elderly inmate appeared gaunt, frail and barely able to sit up. Learn about his final years and sick last confessions in RadarOnline.com's slideshow.

In The ENQUIRER's eerie photo, Manson looks feeble in a hospital bed from his January 2017 treatment stint for gastrointestinal bleeding. Just months later, he would return to the same Bakersfield, California hospital and never make it out.

According to a Globe story from January, Manson planned to take revenge from beyond the grave, using voodoo potions to turn himself into a zombie and hunt down the targets who escaped him.

He also reportedly schemed to have a child after his death with his fiancé, Afton "Star" Burton, using his sperm.

But a prison insider told The Globe earlier this year, "No matter what happens to Manson, none of his family are getting access to his DNA…tissues or any fluids at all." Photo credit: Getty Images

He was even allegedly "obsessed" with black magic and taking vengeance on his enemies with voodoo in his final years. "He was making little dolls, like voodoo dolls, of people," said retired Los Angeles County prosecutor Stephen Kay. "And he would stick needles in them, hoping to injure the live person the doll was fashion after. He said his main activity was making those dolls." Photo credit: Getty Images

"He would babble about continuing his 'work' after he was dead," another insider claimed to The Globe. "He was hell-bent on seeking vengeance against all those who thwarted him." Photo credit: Getty Images

He also reportedly drank "witchcraft" potions in an attempt to turn himself into a zombie, a source said. Photo credit: Getty Images