Celine Dion Shows Off New Boyfriend Pepe Munoz During Romantic Date In Paris

Dion, 49, was caught with her background dancer boyfriend Pepe Munoz, 32, earlier this week. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The duo went to lunch at the Hotel Raphael in Paris. Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar previously reported, things between Dion and Munoz heated up quickly after she hired him as a backup dancer on her European summer tour. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“Meeting Pepe has put a pep in her step,” an insider told us. “He makes her feel beautiful, sexy and alive.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

The pair were also recently spotted attending a Paris fashion show, and getting intimate on romantic dates. Photo credit: BACKGRID

It looks like Dion is crazy in love, even though her rep insists the two are just friends! Photo credit: BACKGRID