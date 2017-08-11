Celine Dion Shows Off New Boyfriend Pepe Munoz During Romantic Date In Paris thumbnail

The singer is moving on after late hubby, Rene Angelil, died of cancer last year.

Celine Dion Shows Off New Boyfriend Pepe Munoz During Romantic Date In Paris
Over a year after Celine Dion's husband Rene Angelil passed away of cancer, the singer appears to have found love in the arms of a new man, and RadarOnline.com has obtained photographs of the pair out on a romantic lunch date in Paris. Click through for more!

Dion, 49, was caught with her background dancer boyfriend Pepe Munoz, 32, earlier this week.

The duo went to lunch at the Hotel Raphael in Paris.

As Radar previously reported, things between Dion and Munoz heated up quickly after she hired him as a backup dancer on her European summer tour.

“Meeting Pepe has put a pep in her step,” an insider told us. “He makes her feel beautiful, sexy and alive.”

The pair were also recently spotted attending a Paris fashion show, and getting intimate on romantic dates.

It looks like Dion is crazy in love, even though her rep insists the two are just friends!

What do you think of the new couple? Sound off in the comments!

