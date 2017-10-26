Catherine Zeta-Jones said in an interview last year that the secret to her timeless beauty was “argan oil and plenty of water!” But after the 48-year-old Oscar-winning actress and wife of icon Michael Douglas, 73, arrived at London’s FIFA Awards this week looking like a completely different person, RadarOnline.com spoke exclusively to several of the world’s leading plastic surgeons who all claim that Zeta-Jones has likely added a face lift, cheek implants, fat transfer, fillers, botox and more to her “water and oil” beauty routine! Click through seven shocking photos to see Zeta-Jones’ freaky new face!
Catherine Zeta-Jones UNRECOGNIZABLE After Massive Plastic Surgery, Says Top Docs
Catherine Zeta-Jones said in an interview last year that the secret to her timeless beauty was “argan oil and plenty of water!” But after the 48-year-old Oscar-winning actress and wife of icon Michael Douglas, 73, arrived at London’s FIFA Awards this week looking like a completely different person, RadarOnline.com spoke exclusively to several of the world’s leading plastic surgeons who all claim that Zeta-Jones has likely added a face lift, cheek implants, fat transfer, fillers, botox and more to her “water and oil” beauty routine! Click through seven shocking photos to see Zeta-Jones' freaky new face!
“Catherine looks like a different person! I suspect that plastic surgery has something to do with it,” said America’s Holistic Plastic Surgeon, Anthony Youn, M.D., F.A.C.S.
Photo credit: Getty Images
“She appears to have undergone injections of a neurotoxin like Dysport into her forehead, smoothing it. Her cheeks appear to have been plumped up, possibly with a filler like Restylane Lyft,” Dr. Youn, who has also not worked on Zeta-Jones, said.
Photo credit: Getty Images
According to Dr. Zara Harutyunyan with L.A.’s Cosmetic Rejuvenation, Zeta-Jones “may have had a lower face lift with fat transfer or derma fillers. Her face seems like it has been augmented and also seems fuller.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
“As we age we lose volume in our face, but it looks like all that volume was added back into her face, plus even more that she used to have. She also seems to have had some botox on her upper face as she seems to have no fine lines around her eyes or on her forehead,” added Dr. Harutyunyan, who did not treat Zeta-Jones.
Photo credit: Getty Images
“Her jawline is super tight, and may be due to a lower facelift. Her lips also appear to have been plumped up with a filler like Juvederm,” Dr. Youn told Radar.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Triple Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, Adam Schaffner, M.D., F.A.C.S has also not worked on Zeta-Jones, but agreed with his colleagues. “In my opinion, CZJ may have had facial surgery, BOTOX, injectable fillers and/or skin treatments,” he told Radar.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Do you think that Catherine Zeta-Jones looked better before or now?
