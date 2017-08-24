Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Funneling Alcohol In Front Of 2-Year-Old Daughter

Catelynn Lowell
and Tyler Baltierra
let loose by funneling alcohol at a house party – and their 2-year-old daughter was an unexpected guest. The Teen Mom OG
stars were caught on camera drinking in front of their daughter.
In a second video posted to her account, it’s Lowell’s turn to chug. Baltierra cheers his wife on by screaming, “Yeah Catelynn!”
In the background
, the couple’s 2-year-old daughter Novalee
could be seen playing by a pool as her mom funnels.
The party didn’t stop there, as Baltierra, who appears to be intoxicated, is in the passenger seat of a car. The group then began funneling again.
A fan on the Facebook group Teen Mom Fix: Unscripted
commented, “Playing by a pool while her parents are beer bonging.” A second user fired, “Great job. Let’s suck down alcohol while my daughter is watching.”
The partying comes after an emotional visit with Carly
, the daughter they placed for adoption in 2009. The visit was the first time they saw their daughter in two years after adoptive parents Brandon
and Teresa Davis denied their visit in 2016
.
“Today is the day! After 2 years we finally get to see Carly in just a couple of hours,” he tweeted on Saturday. He then added, “Seeing Carly and Nova playing together
, Carly pushing Nova in the stroller & holding her, omg you guys!”
