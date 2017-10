returned from a romantic trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with a new girlfriend,, whom RadarOnline.com can confirm is also a trans woman. Hutchins, a 21-year-old Pepperdine University student , revealed her decision to transition to the school newspaper in 2016. She even cited Jenner as a motivating factor in her decision to reveal her intentions to become a woman! Click through the gallery to learn more about Jenner's stunning girlfriend and her brave transition.

"I've always had the question of ' Do I want to transition from male to female ? '" Hutchins, then known as Scott, told the Pepperdine University newspaper in 2016. "I never thought a lot about doing it until I got into college because I was able to break away from my family and started to establish my own identity. College gave me the time to deal with a lot of issues that had always been there."

According to the interview, Hutchins identified as female from a very young age , and finally told friends she was a woman at 15. "It's almost like it just came out," Hutchins said. "I didn't even mean to let it out since I had been so used to holding it in and brushing it under the rug."

Hutchins credited Jenner with helping her come to terms with wanting to transition. She said the ABC 20/20 interview in 2015 " made it so much more real ...like normal and successful people do this and people are okay when they do it." She explained that Jenner motivated her to make her transition complete.

"Nobody ever asks me 'How are you doing?' when I tell them I am transitioning," Hutchins said in the interview with the Pepperdine University. "I feel like they are not concerned about me. As a friend and a classmate, I feel like people should be concerned with how [I am] doing but no one instantly thinks of that." We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.