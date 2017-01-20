1 of 8
Caitlyn Jenner is standing by her man! After voicing support for President Donald Trump in the past, she made her allegiance clear with a dazzling appearance at the inaugural welcome dinner. Click through 7 shocking photos to find out why her stepdaughter Kim Kardashian might not be pleased.
Jenner, 67, flashed a grin last night at President Donald Trump’s inaugural dinner in Washington, D.C.
As previously reported by Radar, the former I Am Cait reality star has been shut out by the Keeping up with the Kardashians clan over her recent book, The Secrets of My Life, as well as her political affiliations!
In addition, Jenner has been the target of criticism by huge LGBTQ superstars, such as Ellen DeGeneres, 58, over her strong political viewpoints.
Jenner's stepdaughter, Kim Kardashian, had previously come out in support of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, and Kourtney did too.
“The Kardashian girls want nothing to do with her anymore and Caitlyn is definitely starting to feel rejected by them,” a family insider previously told Radar.
In a recent post on Twitter, Jenner wrote: “Republicans need help understanding LGBTQ issues and I am here to help!”
