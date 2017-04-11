1 of 12

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Britney Spears is looking hotter than ever thanks to the rigor of her Las Vegas residency. As her time there comes to an end, she showed off the body that weeks of rehearsals and back to back shows has gotten her! Click through the gallery to see Spears looking her bikini best!

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The mother of two showed off her killer figure after announcing that she will be ending her Las Vegas show "Piece of Me" after four years.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Sam Asghari, was nowhere to be found. The Toxic singer lied down on the beach, but her boytoy , was nowhere to be found.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI As Radar exclusively reported, footage of Spears topless and smoking what looks like a joint while gyrating on top of a secret lover recently surfaced.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI She’s totally mortifie d and not coping well at all,” an insider told Radar about the beach babe’s reaction to the leaked tape.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI "Every time she thinks she’s finally put the past to bed, something comes back to haunt her,” the source close to Spears told Radar.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI “A seedy sex tape is more than she can handle right now!”

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Spears adjusted her bikini top straps as she headed to the water. Just two days before, she was in Vegas!

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI As Radar reported, sources say her father disapproves of her boyfriend and doesn't “trust” him, despite his daughter’s infatuation.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Her mother, Lynne Spears, joined her on the beach for a family day in the sun.