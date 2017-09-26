Briana Dejesus is going under the knife again! Two months after welcoming her second daughter Stella, the Teen Mom 2 star exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that she will be undergoing more plastic surgery procedures.
Mommy Makeover! Briana DeJesus Undergoing More Plastic Surgery After Giving Birth
Briana Dejesus is going under the knife again! Two months after welcoming her second daughter Stella, the Teen Mom 2 star exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com that she will be undergoing more plastic surgery procedures.
The MTV star welcomed her daughter Stella with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez in July. She is also mother to daughter Nova, 6, with ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin. In January 2016, she visited Dr. Michael Salzhauer, aka Dr. Miami. She went from 375cc to a 650cc implants for her breasts. She also underwent a Brazilian butt lift, liposuction and a labiaplasty, which is when extra skin from your vagina is removed.
Photo credit: Ivan Mcartney
In addition to plastic surgery, DeJesus has also been involved in spreading awareness for lupus after her mother was diagnosed with the disease.
Photo credit: Ivan Mcartney
She recently attended a New York Fashion Week event for Posh Kids Magazine. All ticket sales benefited the Lupus Foundation of America. Other celebrities in attendance were Love & Hip Hop’s Tara Wallace.
Photo credit: Ivan Mcartney
“They contacted me because they heard my mother has lupus and they wanted me to be the guest of honor,” she said. “I had a really great time!”
Photo credit: Ivan Mcartney
DeJesus’ daughter Nova walked in the show. “I’m thinking of putting Nova in modeling,” DeJesus revealed after the event.
Photo credit: Instagram
DeJesus recently opened up about her mother’s battle with lupus to Radar. “About a year and a half ago she found out she had lupus,” DeJesus said. “Ever since then it’s been difficult. She’s not the same woman she was. She’s always tired, always sick, always in the hospital. She helped me with Nova and now she can’t help me anymore. I’ve basically been on my own. I have to be strong for my mother because she’s so sick.”
