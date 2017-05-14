1 of 9
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Megan Fox and her husband Brian Austin Green, who were once on the verge of divorce, looked like a picture perfect family on a Mother's Day weekend outing. Photos showed Fox carrying the couple's youngest of three sons, 9-month-old Journey. And as Radar readers know, the actress, 30, filed for divorce from her former Beverly Hills 90210 star husband Green, 43, in 2015 but the two reconciled after they announced a third pregnancy. Click on Radar's gallery for more.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Transformers star Fox, Green, and their three sons were spotted on a casual outing in Malibu, Calif., on Saturday.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Fox carried nine-month-old baby Journey in her arms as her other sons with Green, Noah, 4, and Bodhi, 2, were also along for the sunny family day. It wasn't too long ago that the sultry star rocked a bikini baby bump.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Both Fox and Green wore casual white tee shirts on their fun Saturday. The sexy former model was the picture of the hot Hollywood mom just a day before Mother's Day. She wore her hair down and loose and rocked black leggings that had straps on the side all the way up her legs.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
The acting couple's marriage has been complicated. As Radar reported, Fox filed for divorce in Los Angeles in 2015 citing "irreconcilable differences."
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
But the divorce was called off in 2016 amidst the news Fox was pregnant with her third child with Green. They named the boy Journey—is it a coincidence their marriage has been a winding road?
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
On their Malibu day, Green was seen carrying a large duffel bag while sporting sunglasses and Fox also kept her eyes shielded from the sun.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
In August 2014, as In Touch Weekly reported, Fox got real about motherhood, saying candidly, "When you have babies, you don't really have a life. You're home a lot. You don't sleep. Every minute is dedicated to someone else, so you don't even get to poop alone."
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Fox, who married Green in 2010, has said about having kids, "It has definitely changed me as a person in every possible way. Before you have kids, you really do not understand how all-consuming it is." As Radar's photo shows, she has her hands happily full! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: