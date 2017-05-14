1 of 9

Megan Fox and her husband Brian Austin Green , who were once on the verge of divorce, looked like a picture perfect family on a Mother's Day weekend outing. Photos showed Fox carrying the couple's youngest of three sons, 9-month-old Journey. And as Radar readers know, the actress, 30, filed for divorce from her former Beverly Hills 90210 star husband Green, 43, in 2015 but the two reconciled after they announced a third pregnancy. Click on Radar's gallery for more.

Transformers star Fox, Green, and their three sons were spotted on a casual outing in Malibu, Calif., on Saturday.

Green, Noah, 4, and Bodhi, 2, were also along for the sunny family day. It wasn't too long ago that the sultry star rocked a Fox carried nine-month-old baby Journey in her arms as her other sons with, 4, and, 2, were also along for the sunny family day. It wasn't too long ago that the sultry star rocked a bikini baby bump

Both Fox and Green wore casual white tee shirts on their fun Saturday. The sexy former model was the picture of the hot Hollywood mom just a day before Mother's Day. She wore her hair down and loose and rocked black leggings that had straps on the side all the way up her legs.

The acting couple's marriage has been complicated. As Radar reported, Fox filed for divorce in Los Angeles in 2015 citing "irreconcilable differences."

But the divorce was called off in 2016 amidst the news Fox was pregnant with her third child with Green. They named the boy Journey—is it a coincidence their marriage has been a winding road?

On their Malibu day, Green was seen carrying a large duffel bag while sporting sunglasses and Fox also kept her eyes shielded from the sun.

In August 2014, as In Touch Weekly reported, Fox got real about motherhood, saying candidly, "When you have babies, you don't really have a life. You're home a lot. You don't sleep. Every minute is dedicated to someone else, so you don't even get to poop alone."