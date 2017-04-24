1 of 10
Brad Pitt was one of the hottest men on the planet, but his divorce and custody battle appear to have had a serious effect on his weight. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see Pitt at his skinniest as his fight with Angelina Jolie rages on.
On April 24, Pitt, 53, roared away from his art studio on his motorcycle as he continues his bitter battle with Jolie over custody of their six children.
The gaunt World War Z actor looks like his divorce is taking a toll on his physique.
Since his split from Jolie, 41, Pitt has dropped a significant amount of weight, causing concern for his health.
As Radar previously reported, Pitt was furious with Jolie after their youngest daughter, Vivienne Jolie Pitt, was dropped on her head by her nanny in London.
“When Brad heard about all this, he was fit to be tied,” a source told Radar.
Jolie has waged a brutal campaign against Pitt, painting his parenting skills in a negative light since she abruptly filed for divorce in late 2016 — but he's started to fight back.
“Now the shoe is on the other foot, [and] Brad is out for blood,” a source told Radar.
Pitt has become nearly unrecognizable since losing so much weight, and some worry about his health after the dramatic transformation.
How do you think Brad looks? Sound off in the comments below.
