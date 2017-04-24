1 of 10

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner Brad Pitt was one of the hottest men on the planet, but his divorce and custody battle appear to have had a serious effect on his weight. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see Pitt at his skinniest as his fight with Angelina Jolie rages on.

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner On April 24, Pitt, 53, roared away from his art studio on his motorcycle as he continues his bitter battle with Jolie over custody of their six children.

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner As Radar previously reported, Pitt was furious with Jolie after their youngest daughter, Vivienne Jolie Pitt, was dropped on her head by her nanny in London.

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner “When Brad heard about all this, he was fit to be tied,” a source told Radar.

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner Jolie has waged a brutal campaign against Pitt, painting his parenting skills in a negative light since she abruptly filed for divorce in late 2016 — but he's started to fight back.

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner “Now the shoe is on the other foot, [and] Brad is out for blood,” a source told Radar.

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner Pitt has become nearly unrecognizable since losing so much weight, and some worry about his health after the dramatic transformation.