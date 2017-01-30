1 of 10
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
Brad Pitt is throwing out all traces of Angelina Jolie from the house they used to share, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
The former golden couple filled their five-home compound in Los Angeles with many finds from around the globe, but since Jolie blinded Pitt with divorce in September, he hasn't been able to stomach seeing all the things which remind him of her around the place.
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
The architecture fan has started stripping the house of all the furniture, photos, knick-knacks and souvenirs his former partner bought. As Radar's exclusive photos show, a large fireplace was seen being taken from the property this week by removal men then unceremoniously loaded into a van and whisked away.
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
"Brad doesn't need all of Angeline'a stuff — things like rugs from the Far East, weird ornaments and blankets — and various pieces of furniture which they bought as a couple," a source said. "He's keeping the antiques, watches and tasteful vintage items Angelina bought for him, but downsizing on a lot of things that has accumulated over time."
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
Pitt, 53, is a keen collector of vintage artifacts and has also done his fair share of spending on items for the couple's properties around the globe. His friend and art dealer, Bill Ketterer, previously told Radar how he went on a spree at a show in Italy, saying: "Brad turned up at one art and furniture show, spent $33 million in an hour, then just got back on his plane and left."
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
The Oscar winning movie star and producer is also making room so he can fit in even more fun things for their six kids — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 — to play on when they visit.
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
As Radar reported, Pitt is waging a new war to win back the affection of his children — by building them a playground paradise !
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
"Brad wants to make a house of fun, the trampolines are just the start of it," a source told Radar. "He's also ripping down the house at the back to make it into a children's playground. They've been wondering what to do with it for years, he bought it 18 years ago, and it's not been touched since. Makes sense to have this as the kids' hideaway."
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
"He has extended the skate park so now it goes around half the house — the west and south parts," the insider said. Pitt was only allowed one visit per week from the children's, but an insider told Radar that it was "only a matter of time" before the visits are increased.
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
What do you think about Pitt scrubbing Jolie out of his life? Tell us your thoughts below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: