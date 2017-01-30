1 of 10

Brad Pitt is throwing out all traces of Angelina Jolie from the house they used to share, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The architecture fan has started stripping the house of all the furniture, photos, knick-knacks and souvenirs his former partner bought. As Radar's exclusive photos show, a large fireplace was seen being taken from the property this week by removal men then unceremoniously loaded into a van and whisked away.

"Brad doesn't need all of Angeline'a stuff — things like rugs from the Far East, weird ornaments and blankets — and various pieces of furniture which they bought as a couple," a source said. "He's keeping the antiques, watches and tasteful vintage items Angelina bought for him, but downsizing on a lot of things that has accumulated over time."

Pitt, 53, is a keen collector of vintage artifacts and has also done his fair share of spending on items for the couple's properties around the globe. His friend and art dealer, Bill Ketterer, previously told Radar how he went on a spree at a show in Italy, saying: "Brad turned up at one art and furniture show, spent $33 million in an hour, then just got back on his plane and left."

The Oscar winning movie star and producer is also making room so he can fit in even more fun things for their six kids — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8 — to play on when they visit.

"Brad wants to make a house of fun, the trampolines are just the start of it," a source told Radar. "He's also ripping down the house at the back to make it into a children's playground. They've been wondering what to do with it for years, he bought it 18 years ago, and it's not been touched since. Makes sense to have this as the kids' hideaway."