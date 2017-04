The clueless babysitter was even seen riding a rental bike with Vivienne's twin brother, Knox, leaning on the handlebars — in a bag holder marked with a label warning that it's not safe for children

Worst of all, "doting" mom Jolie was thousands of miles away in for the day. Jolie, a United Nations special envoy, was in Switzerland, giving a speech in Geneva at the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. "When Brad heard about all this, he was fit to be tied!" spilled a source close to the 53-year-old Allied hunk . "Those kids could have been hurt badly!"

The frightening scene provided a troubling picture of Jolie's parenting approach, given her public accusations against Pitt. "Up until now, Angie's had Brad tarred and feathered in the press!" tattled the source. "He didn't put up a fight because he was afraid of being completely barred from seeing their six children.

The Fury actor is currently allowed only supervised visitation with their children under the terms of a temporary separation agreement. But insiders are convinced the twin disaster in London will prompt the Oscar-winner to take action ASAP.

"Brad's barely allowed to speak to his own children, then Angelina takes them halfway around the world — and this happens!" blasted an insider. "The tide's been turning against Angie, and Brad finally has the ammunition to get even with her! His attitude is, 'Two can play this game!'" We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.