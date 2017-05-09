1 of 11

Gwen Stefani and boyfriend Blake Shelton took their red-hot romance to the ice skating rink last Friday. The Voice co-stars showed no signs of cooling down as a happy family with her sons in tow!

Stefani, 47, and Shelton, 40, took her sons Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3, to Iceland Ice Skating Center in Van Nuys, Calif. Apparently her other son Kingston, 10, skipped the outing.

The "Just a Girl" singer rocked a casual look, wearing a white tank top, jeans and checkerboard sneakers with her blonde hair down. Meanwhile, Shelton sported his usual down home plain style, clad in a simple black shirt and jeans.

Stefani recently ruptured her eardrum. The freak accident occurred when she was on a flight from Los Angeles to Las Vegas headed to the 21st Keep Memory Alive Power of Love gala at the MGM Grand. Instead, she was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A., where doctors barred her from flying or singing, sources told Radar.

Stefani showed no signs of distress on Friday, as she and Shelton looked closer than ever. It's clear Shelton has been bonding with the sons she had with former husband Gavin Rossdale. Stefani and Rossdale divorced last year.

Sexy Stefani sported a black bra under her white tank. She tucked the top into a pair of distressed jeans with embroidered flowers on the pockets.

Will Shelton follow suit and get engaged to Stefani soon?