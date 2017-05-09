1 of 11
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Gwen Stefani and boyfriend Blake Shelton took their red-hot romance to the ice skating rink last Friday. The Voice co-stars showed no signs of cooling down as a happy family with her sons in tow! Click through Radar's gallery for more on their outing.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
As Radar has reported, Stefani and Shelton have been spending lots of time together on and off The Voice set. On Easter, the two were seen chatting with Stefani's father. And on Friday, photographers snapped the singers taking two of her three sons to an ice skating rink.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Stefani, 47, and Shelton, 40, took her sons Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3, to Iceland Ice Skating Center in Van Nuys, Calif. Apparently her other son Kingston, 10, skipped the outing.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
The "Just a Girl" singer rocked a casual look, wearing a white tank top, jeans and checkerboard sneakers with her blonde hair down. Meanwhile, Shelton sported his usual down home plain style, clad in a simple black shirt and jeans.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Stefani recently ruptured her eardrum, as Radar has reported. The freak accident occurred when she was on a flight from Los Angeles to Las Vegas headed to the 21st Keep Memory Alive Power of Love gala at the MGM Grand. Instead, she was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A., where doctors barred her from flying or singing, sources told Radar.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Stefani showed no signs of distress on Friday, as she and Shelton looked closer than ever. It's clear Shelton has been bonding with the sons she had with former husband Gavin Rossdale. Stefani and Rossdale divorced last year.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Sexy Stefani sported a black bra under her white tank. She tucked the top into a pair of distressed jeans with embroidered flowers on the pockets.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
As Radar readers know, rumors have flown that she will get engaged to Shelton. The two have engaged in mega PDA on The Voice set, as sources have said.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Shelton divorced fellow country singer Miranda Lambert in 2015. Lambert recently blindsided Shelton with the news that she will marry singer Anderson East, according to a Radar source.
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Will Shelton follow suit and get engaged to Stefani soon?
BACKGRID
BACKGRID
Stefani was seen passing her car keys to Shelton on the ice skating foray. Shelton has become increasingly close to her sons and is often on second daddy duty, as Radar has reported. And he's always concerned with Stefani's welfare, commenting on his beloved's eardrum, "She's getting better….she says she can hear now." We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: