Ceasefire! Inside Rob & Blac Chyna’s Top Secret Custody Deal

Did Kardashian violate the restraining order against his baby mama?

Rob Kardashian’s revenge porn rant against his baby mama turned into a temporary restraining order issued by the court, with a judge admonishing him for posting naked pictures of Blac Chyna on the internet. The engaged couple finally split and started fighting over custody of their daughter, Dream Kardashian. The ex-stripper and the reality star both lawyered up to deal with their drama. With another court date looming, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that they called a ceasefire in their bitter battle against each other. Click through for more!

“Rob and Chyna’s lawyers are working out the details of their custody situation quietly,” a source close to the reality stars told Radar. Their eight-month-old baby was shuttled back and forth between her estranged parents but the attorneys were tasked with hammering out an agreement as Kardashian, 30, hid in his house and Chyna, 29, hit up the clubs.

As fans know, Kardashian posted multiple naked pictures of Chyna on the internet, and a video where she was naked in bed kissing another man. The judge slapped him with a temporary restraining order, forbidding him for continuing the harassment. “Chyna wanted Rob to stop and after the TRO he did. She wants to be safe from him.”

“Chyna and Rob don’t talk to each other at all,” the source told Radar. “Only the lawyers are in communication with each other. They’re doing this so they can get along for the sake of Dream.” As sources previously told Radar, Kardashian’s alleged anger and addiction problems have made his family demand that he get professional help.
The next scheduled court date for Kardashian and Chyna was August 7, 2017, but the source told Radar the attorneys were “negotiating a deal and they’re going to ask for a continuance.”

"The case will be done and closed quietly," the source told Radar. Do you think Rob and Chyna can end their custody fight amicably?

