Ceasefire! Inside Rob & Blac Chyna’s Top Secret Custody Deal

Rob Kardashian
’s revenge porn rant
against his baby mama turned into a temporary restraining order issued by the court, with a judge admonishing him for posting naked pictures of Blac Chyna
on the internet. The engaged couple finally split and started fighting over custody of their daughter, Dream Kardashian
. The ex-stripper and the reality star both lawyered up to deal with their drama. With another court date looming, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that they called a ceasefire in their bitter battle against each other.