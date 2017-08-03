Blac chyna red hair new ferrari

Blac Chyna Matches Fiery Hair With New Ferrari, Looks Lumpy In Racy Spanx

The former stripper flashed major underboob while showing off her glitzy ride.

By
Posted on
Blac chyna red hair new ferrari
View gallery 9
BACKGRID
Blac Chyna Matches Fiery Hair With New Ferrari, Looks Lumpy In Racy Spanx
1 of 9
Blac Chyna was just seen showing off her wild red locks in a white and blue outfit after driving her new Ferrari to Capitol Records, RadarOnline.com can report.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The former stripper, 29, flashed some serious underboob in her white spandex two-piece outfit. She sported velvet blue boot heels and a matching bag, which added color to her risqué nearly see-through ensemble.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The mom-of-two matched her new do with the fiery red insides of her white Ferrari – which she recently bought after her ex Rob Kardashian allegedly cut her off.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Ironically, the man she allegedly cheated on Kardashian with (and sent him photos of) was self-named rapper “Ferrari.”

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Following her recent “revenge porn” scandal with daughter Dream’s father, Chyna has been spotted out and about in club appearances and even music video sets.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

After her attorney Lisa Bloom voiced her opinions on body shaming, the model has not been shy about flaunting her curvy figure in skimpy outfits all over town.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Her bottom looked oddly droopy and lumpy in the skin-tight white spanx she wore. 

Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar previously revealed, Kardashian bashed Chyna for pretending like her huge assets come from working out. “Come on Chy. Stop posting them butt workout ads like u doing something,” he wrote on Instagram during his violent social media rant.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

What do you think of Chyna’s glitzy new car and look? Let us know in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments