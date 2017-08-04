Blac Chyna Record Deal Slam Rob Kardashian

Get Ready For Diss Tracks, Rob! Blac Chyna Scores Record Deal

Drake & Nicki Minaj will help Kardashian's baby mama write revenge tunes.

Blac Chyna has been offered a lucrative record deal with Universal’s Capitol Records, and her heavy weight music industry friends like Drake and Nicki Minaj are going to help her write the ultimate revenge song, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. “All of her friends are going to help her out,” a source close to the ex-stripper told Radar, adding that she has the talent to churn out a Grammy award-winning record. Rob Kardashian’s estranged baby mama is planning to rake in the big bucks off a hit single, and taking a page out of Taylor Swift’s song writing book is her ultimate plan! Click through Radar’s gallery to find out why the Kardashians should be very afraid.

Chyna, 29, was spotted at the Capitol Records offices in Los Angeles with her attorney, Walter Mosely, and a source told Radar that the meeting was successful. “Chyna was offered a deal. A huge record deal. But you never take the first offer.”

Revenge song for revenge porn? “Chyna hasn’t written the song ‘F*** the Kardashians,’ but she’s thinking about it. She could,” the source told Radar about her tense relationship with her baby daddy’s famous family.

Chyna will bring in her music industry friends like Drake and Nicki Minaj to help out with her record, the source told Radar. “Nicki has been very helpful as a mentor, and Drake  shouted her out 10 years ago on a record.” He rapped about her on his 2010 hit "Miss Me," saying “Call the King of Diamonds and tell Chyna it'd be worth the flight.”

The model's branching out into music was a natural path, the source told Radar. “She’s exploring all musical possibilities. She’s a poet and she’s been around the music industry for many, many years. She’s well versed.”

The pressure is on for her songs to be a hit. "She needs a hit song, something that is big. No one is doing this for charity. She is going to make a lot of money."

