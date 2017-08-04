Get Ready For Diss Tracks, Rob! Blac Chyna Scores Record Deal

Blac Chyna
has been offered a lucrative record deal with Universal’s Capitol Records, and her heavy weight music industry friends like Drake
and Nicki Minaj are going to help her write the ultimate revenge song, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. “All of her friends are going to help her out,” a source close to the ex-stripper told Radar, adding that she has the talent to churn out a Grammy award-winning record. Rob Kardashian
’s estranged baby mama is planning to rake in the big bucks off a hit single, and taking a page out of Taylor Swift’s song writing book is her ultimate plan! Click through Radar’s gallery to find out why the Kardashians should be very afraid.