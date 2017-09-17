Blac Chyna Visits Mailbox While Flaunting Butt And New Bentley

Blac Chyna
took a ride to her mailbox facility on Saturday—in her brand new Bentley! The big ticket vehicle -- which sells for $229,000 -- made onlookers wonder if the former stripper is closing in on a big money settlement from baby daddy Rob Kardashian
Looking for a check from Kardashian? Chyna, 29, stopped by the Studio City Mailboxes and More, climbing out of her expensive Bentley on Sept. 16.
The reality TV personality wore skin tight grey athletic wear that hugged every curve while doing her errands in Studio City, Calif., this weekend.
Chyna is now proudly tooling around town in a Bentley Bentayga SUV. The curvy star made sure photographers got some good photos of her butt!
Rob's ex-galpal wore a hoodie over her head as she visited her mailbox shopped. At one point, she flashed a peace sign at the paps who follow her everywhere.
Chyna's sunglasses are by Gucci. She posted a picture of her Bentley last Sunday while she was at the car dealership.
Was she expecting to be able to afford the car? A website is reporting that she's coming to a custody arrangement over daughter Dream with Kardashian. The report says he will pay Chyna $20,000 a month in child support -- while she was required to drop her abuse allegations suit http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/rob-kardashian-blac-chyna-naked-abuse-allegations-snapchat/ against him.
