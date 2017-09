Blac Chyna Visits Mailbox While Flaunting Butt And New Bentley

9 of 9

Was she expecting to be able to afford the car? A website is reporting that she's coming to a custody arrangement over daughter Dream with Kardashian. The report says he will pay Chyna $20,000 a month in child support -- while she was required to drop her abuse allegations suit http://radaronline.com/celebrity-news/rob-kardashian-blac-chyna-naked-abuse-allegations-snapchat/ against him. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID