Beyonce was busy putting on her crown for Jay Z's twins! While she was busy putting on her crown for winning the most liked Instagram, her controversial dad may have been flapping his mouth about the gender of her and Jay Z's twins!

Matthew Knowles said "I'm extremely proud and happy, both with Jay and her," during an interview, just hours after he learned on Instagram that his daughter was expecting.

But his excitement may have gotten the best of him when he may have accidentally slipped a secret during his congratulatory statement, "Blue Ivy is going to have some brothers and sisters," adding, "She is so excited!"

"Beyonce had a really hard time conceiving on her own, so it was an easy decision for them to choose the IVF route," the insider added.

The 35-year-old diva superstar broke the internet on Feb. 1 when she posted her baby bump on Instagram. But as previously reported by Radar, the couple were on the brink of divorce for the past year over Jay Z's alleged infidelity, and went to great lengths to save their broken marriage — including having a miracle baby, or two!

Now, to keep the good times rolling, Jay and Bey are planning to pack up in New York City and make a cross-country move to Los Angeles, where they want to settle down and raise their kids.

According to what a source told People magazine , they "seem serious about living in L.A. full time." Adding, the famous pair are "actively looking for the perfect house for their expanding family."