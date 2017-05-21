1 of 9

Beyonce flaunted her enormous pregnancy belly at her Beverly Hills baby shower on Saturday. The singer and husband Jay-Z are expecting twins soon and she was seen wearing only a bikini and long skirt for the over-the-top "push party."

BACKGRID BACKGRID The singer decorated her pregnant belly with a large henna tattoo. Guests attending included Destiny's Child's Kelly Rowland, who was seen chatting with Beyonce at the African-themed party.

BACKGRID BACKGRID The 35-year-old star hasn't revealed the gender or due date of her twins. Queen Bey reigned over her pals La La Anthony and tennis player Serena Williams at the Saturday bash. While she has been moody while pregnant , as Radar sources have reported, with delivery in sight the star enjoyed flashing some flesh.

BACKGRID BACKGRID The "Lemonade" beauty had a daughter, Blue Ivy, with Jay-Z in 2012. Soon the little girl will have twin siblings. But those closest to Beyonce pray all will go well. As Radar reported, rapper Jay-Z has hired a 24/7 nurse for his wife because her pregnancy is "high risk," a source said.

BACKGRID BACKGRID Beyonce told her Instagram followers in February the sensational news that she and Jay-Z were expecting twins. The pregnant star earlier had a health crisis , Radar sources said, but now she's rocking the bump!