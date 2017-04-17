1 of 8
Beyonce said NO-chella to the Coachella Music Festival this past weekend, but she wasn't exactly on bed rest. Click through 7 photos of Queen Bey’s super private holiday weekend bash, as RadarOnline.com exclusively reveals all the latest details about the upcoming birth of her twins with rap mogul Jay Z.
As Radar previously reported, Beyonce and Jay Z are anxiously awaiting twins, and a source told Radar that — although they likely have a few months more to wait — the Bey-Bey’s nursery is ready to go!
“Beyonce and Jay Z have completely finished the nursery and have stocked it with everything imaginable that the babies will need,” said the source.
Judging by the photos taken yesterday, when do you think Beyonce's due date REALLY is? Tell us your thoughts below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
