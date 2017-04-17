1 of 8

Easter memories❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Apr 16, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT Bey’s 63-year-old momager also shared a video from the top-secret soiree that shows Bey and Jay Z surrounded by close friends and family!

This is fun! Go to bed Tina 😀 A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Apr 16, 2017 at 11:32pm PDT Although the girl group Destiny's Child is no longer together, former member Kelly Rowland, 36, is still part of the family, according to Ms. Knowles.

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images As Radar previously reported, Beyonce and Jay Z are anxiously awaiting twins, and a source told Radar that — although they likely have a few months more to wait — the Bey-Bey’s nursery is ready to go!

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images “Beyonce and Jay Z have completely finished the nursery and have stocked it with everything imaginable that the babies will need,” said the source.

💕 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 23, 2017 at 2:07pm PST “They also just finished the process of choosing new nannies for the twins, and included their daughter Blue Ivy in the selection because she needs to be comfortable with the new hired help,” the insider told Radar. “Right now, Bey and Jay have so much love for one another and have never been more united as a couple.”