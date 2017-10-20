Extreme Diet? Beyonce Shows Off Major Weight Loss After Giving Birth To Twins!

Sporting a blue cropped hoodie, Bey showed off her impossible abs.

She paired her look with a skin-tight leggings which accentuated her signature sexy stems!

In true Beyonce fashion, there was no caption included — nor was one needed! The sultry snap spoke for itself.

Rumi and Sir, were born at 5:13 a.m. on June 13, with Rumi arriving first and Sir shortly thereafter. As readers know, Beyonce and Jay-Z's bundles of joy were born at 5:13 a.m. on June 13, with Rumi arriving first and Sir shortly thereafter. Photo credit: Getty Images

Hospital insiders at the time revealed to Radar that Bey and Jay’s team shut down the whole fifth floor and moved patients to another building when the famous mother was gearing up to deliver! Photo credit: Getty Images