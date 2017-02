Getty Images

In October, Hoppy allegedly wrote to her, "Your definition of harassment is comical. I will continue to communicate with you as I see fit." On another occasion, he emailed asking for a copy of her life insurance policy. Frankel also claims that between November last year and Jan. 27, Hoppy sent her approximately 160 emails. The couple's divorced was finalized in 2016 after a vicious four year battle. Their shared apartment was a point of contention, as well as custody of Bryn, 6.