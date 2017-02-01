1 of 7

The series of aggressive emails and texts Bethenny Frankel received from her ex-husband Jason Hoppy leading up to his arrest have been revealed — just as he was spotted out for the first time since the incident.

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images He had also been sending her "hundreds" of emails and FaceTime calls, despite a cease and desist letter. According to Page Six , one email sent in August 2016 allegedly reads, "Despite your games. I'll never let you do to me what your mother did to your father. I'll never go away."

Getty Images Getty Images As Radar readers know, Frankel has claimed her mother, Bernadette, tried "to commit suicide in the kitchen in front of me," adding that she was exposed to "alcoholism, mental illness, and violence" during her childhood. Her mother has vehemently denied Frankel's claims, calling them a publicity stunt.

Getty Images Getty Images In October, Hoppy allegedly wrote to her, "Your definition of harassment is comical. I will continue to communicate with you as I see fit." On another occasion, he emailed asking for a copy of her life insurance policy. Frankel also claims that between November last year and Jan. 27, Hoppy sent her approximately 160 emails. The couple's divorced was finalized in 2016 after a vicious four year battle. Their shared apartment was a point of contention, as well as custody of Bryn, 6.

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images During Hoppy's confrontation with Frankel at daughter Bryn's school, 46-year-old Hoppy allegedly said to Frankel's boyfriend that "she's pure evil. You've been warned. Don't say I didn't warn you." Frankel then reportedly told police she feared for her safety.