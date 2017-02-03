1 of 10

Bethenny Frankel stepped out with daughter Bryn for the first time since she had ex Jason Hoppy arrested last week, looking steely and ready for battle in a pair of furry boots.

Bethenny Frankel is not messing around when it comes to her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy.

As previously reported, Hoppy was charged on January 27 for stalking and harassing the RHONY star following an incident at Bryn's school. Reports claim he attempted to start a fight with Frankel, 46, by hurling: "I will destroy you. You can get all the lawyers you want. You've been warned ."

He had been sending her "hundreds" of emails and FaceTime calls, despite a cease and desist letter.

But that's not all. A source revealed to Radar this week: "[Jason] has also been sending emails to her friends and business associates at Bravo!"

In October, Hoppy allegedly wrote to Frankel, "Your definition of harassment is comical. I will continue to communicate with you as I see fit." On another occasion, he emailed asking for a copy of her life insurance policy. Frankel also claims that between November last year and Jan. 27, Hoppy sent her approximately 160 emails.

During Hoppy's confrontation with Frankel at daughter Bryn's school, the 46-year-old allegedly said to Frankel's boyfriend that "she's pure evil. You've been warned. Don't say I didn't warn you." Frankel then reportedly told police she feared for her safety.

The couple's divorce was finalized in 2016 after a vicious four year battle. Their shared apartment was a point of contention, as well as the custody of Bryn.

According to the insider, Hoppy is determined to make a name for himself in reality TV and to steal his ex-wife's spotlight once and for all. "He [learned] everything from her. He now has her passion for public attention and wants his own reality show."