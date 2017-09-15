Bethenny Frankel Walks Daughter To School After Baby Daddy Jason’s Stalking Drama

Bethenny Frankel
was just pictured walking her adorable 7-year-old daughter Bryn Hoppy
to school in New York City amid the star’s ongoing reality TV scandals and ex-husband legal drama. She gave her sweet girl a smooch before heading to Starbucks for her morning coffee.
Bethenny, 46, looked chic and elegant in an orange skirt, white top and heels as she completed her mommy duty of the day.
An insider recently told RadarOnline.com that The Real Housewives Of New York
star has been wanting to ditch reality television in order to run her own cooking show
!
The entrepreneur’s Skinnygirl brand is her main priority and following the explosive drama she’s experienced during her time at RHONY, she thinks it’s time to turn a new page.
“It’s been a very, very negative situation,” Bethenny told host Andy Cohen. “It’s been a very negative, inexplicable situation that is now hopefully getting better.”
While she filed for divorce from her troubled former hubby last year, she was recently caught in a terrifying dilemma when Jason, 47, allegedly began stalking and harassing her at their daughter’s school
.
“You can’t even imagine the torment that this has been. There’s no way to describe it. I just stifled it because if I let any of it out, I’m just gonna totally break down. I can’t even believe this happened to me,” she said on an episode of RHONY earlier this year.
Despite the drama, Bethanny said she is now back with her boyfriend Dennis Shields.
“I’m a different person than I was [when we first dated],” Bethenny revealed. “I’m just happier. I’m freer.”
Her daughter is also well and happy: “She’s very pure and innocent and happy…I grew up in a very, very, very challenging household and I survived,” Bethenny told Andy Cohen. “Life is not always fairy tales and rainbows and I don’t want her to think that it is.”
Do you think Bryn is coping well with her parents’ split? Sound off in the comments below.
