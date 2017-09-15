Bethenny Frankel Walks Daughter To School After Baby Daddy Jason’s Stalking Drama

Bryn Hoppy to school in New York City amid the star’s ongoing reality TV scandals and ex-husband legal drama. She gave her sweet girl a smooch before heading to Starbucks for her morning coffee. Bethenny Frankel was just pictured walking her adorable 7-year-old daughterto school in New York City amid the star’s ongoing reality TV scandals and ex-husband legal drama. She gave her sweet girl a smooch before heading to Starbucks for her morning coffee. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Bethenny, 46, looked chic and elegant in an orange skirt, white top and heels as she completed her mommy duty of the day. Photo credit: BACKGRID

An insider recently told RadarOnline.com that The Real Housewives Of New York star has been wanting to ditch reality television in order to run her own cooking show Photo credit: BACKGRID

The entrepreneur’s Skinnygirl brand is her main priority and following the explosive drama she’s experienced during her time at RHONY, she thinks it’s time to turn a new page. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“It’s been a very, very negative situation,” Bethenny told host Andy Cohen. “It’s been a very negative, inexplicable situation that is now hopefully getting better.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

While she filed for divorce from her troubled former hubby last year, she was recently caught in a terrifying dilemma when Jason, 47, allegedly began stalking and harassing her at their daughter’s school Photo credit: BACKGRID

“You can’t even imagine the torment that this has been. There’s no way to describe it. I just stifled it because if I let any of it out, I’m just gonna totally break down. I can’t even believe this happened to me,” she said on an episode of RHONY earlier this year. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Despite the drama, Bethanny said she is now back with her boyfriend Dennis Shields. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“I’m a different person than I was [when we first dated],” Bethenny revealed. “I’m just happier. I’m freer.” Photo credit: BACKGRID