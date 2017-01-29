1 of 11

Getty Images Getty Images Red carpet alert! Hollywood's hottest stars are showing up in all their glitz and glamour for tonight's Screen Actors' Guild Awards. Click through Radar's gallery to see who won and who lost during the award show's big fashion parade.

Getty Images Getty Images Best: Sophia Bush: The Chicago PD beauty stuns in a bright pink strapless Marchesa gown. She set off the look with dangly earrings and wore her hair back in a ponytail.

Getty Images Getty Images Wackiest: Michelle Dockery: Lady Mary, we hardly knew ye! The former Downton Abbey star shocked the crowd at the SAG Awards red carpet in an odd, bright striped dress.

Worst: Giulianna Rancic: Las Vegas is missing a showgirl. Rancic looks too shiny in her silver dress that shows plenty of glitz and shoulder. The E! red carpet hostess went with messy hair, too. "I call them beachy waves," Rancic said on camera.

Getty Images Getty Images Best: Gwendoline Christie: The Amazonian Game of Thrones warrior calls herself "incredibly lucky" to have had Vivienne Westwood design her black sequined jumpsuit. She chose to go with bright red lipstick instead of a necklace. It's fab.

Worst: Ariel Winter: Va-va voom! Winter dresses like an Oscar at the SAG Awards in bright gold. Her low cut dress shows off her curves but it looks like too much spray tanning and makeup were involved.

Getty Images Getty Images Worst: Octavia Spencer: The Hidden Figures actress, who has impressed on the red carpet in the past, looks a little boring in a basic black dress with a sheer front. And her turquoise earrings don't seem to match the gown.

Getty Images Getty Images Wackiest: Amy Landecker: It's absolutely Transparent that the actress is out of place in an animal print suit.

Worst: Kaley Cuoco: The Big Bang Theory actress floats down the red carpet in a frothy peachy-pink Marchesa confection that doesn't seem to match her personality. But her co-star Jim Parsons loyally told E!, "Few people have ever looked better."

Best: Samira Wiley: This '50s inspired green print sheath looks so classy on The Walking Dead star. Flawless.